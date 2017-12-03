Staying healthy can reduce your next premium

Medical insurance policies in India, by and large, still offer plain vanilla (basic) covers. This means the benefits can only be reaped once the policyholder falls ill or is hospitalised.

However, some insurance companies have started offering products that prompt you to stay fit. If you are able to do so, there are benefits in terms of lower premiums. Popularly known as wellness programmes, these policies help policyholders get benefits to the tune of 8 to 30 per cent if they remain healthy. Recently, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launched a wellness platform, ...