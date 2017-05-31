Supplement your health insurance with top-up, critical illness covers

CI cover is useful if you have liabilities; top-up plans cover all diseases

If you have a health insurance policy and want to increase the cover, you can do it either by buying a top-up plan or a critical illness (CI) cover. Both offer additional covers at lower costs. But remember, both have different functions. “Top-up plans work on a cost-sharing mechanism where medical expenses up to the deductible limit have to be borne by the policyholder. The top-up plan will pay for expenses incurred above that limit. Riders like CI help if you have an existing health coverage and are looking for specific critical illness protection,” says ...

Priya Nair