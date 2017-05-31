Supplement your health insurance with top-up, critical illness covers

If you have a health insurance policy and want to increase the cover, you can do it either by buying a top-up plan or a critical illness (CI) cover. Both offer additional covers at lower costs. But remember, both have different functions. “Top-up plans work on a cost-sharing mechanism where medical expenses up to the deductible limit have to be borne by the policyholder. The top-up plan will pay for expenses incurred above that limit. Riders like CI help if you have an existing health coverage and are looking for specific critical illness protection,” says ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?