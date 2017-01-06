Systematic Investment Plans fail to live up to promise

Over the past 30 months, the SIP trend has surged and there are now over 10 mn of these a/cs

Over the past 30 months, the SIP trend has surged and there are now over 10 mn of these a/cs

In bad news for orthodox financial counsellors, the returns made by investors opting for a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) on popular equity schemes in mutual funds since May 2014 have failed to beat that given by basic bank recurring deposits (RDs). Most top MF equity schemes have given an annualised return of around eight per cent. In comparison, bank RDs were offering 8.5 per cent during the first half of 2014. A SIP is one where one invests the same amount periodically — weekly, monthly, quarterly — instead of lump-sums every now and then, and ...

Chandan Kishore Kant