Taxation: Rajiv Anand

After my home is repaid, how long will it take for me to get my property documents? What is the procedure to close a home account?



A customer wanting to close his/her home has to get his foreclosure letter, which will have details of the outstanding outstanding. Once the customer has the same, he/she can walk in with a Demand Draft for the closure amount and deposit it at any of the centres. The account shall get closed typically within five to six days of the payment being accepted (on the funds getting cleared). Once the entire amount is repaid, the customer’s property papers will be sent to the centre of the customer's choice. The customer can then collect the physical documents from the centre. The time period for this shall be typically around 21 days.



I have converted a large transaction on my credit card into a 12-month I have finished six months. I now have funds to repay the remaining amount, but my is saying I cannot do it. Are they right in saying so?



Banks allow foreclosure of all installment programmes related to credit cards. There is, however, pre-payment fees that is charged to the customers which is 1.5 per cent of principal outstanding at the time of foreclosure with a minimum fee limit. If any product is purchased with an option at the merchant, the foreclosure fee is 0. However, the does not allow partial foreclosure, so if the customer wishes to foreclose he/she has to pay the entire principal outstanding at the time of foreclosure.



My has started charging for a personal banker service. The charge is Rs 100 per quarter. Can I refuse the service if I don't want to pay the charge?



Generally, most banks which provide personalised banking services delivered through a dedicated personal banker/relationship manager do not charge for such services. If your has a practice of charging for the same, you may approach them for a waiver of the said charges if you do not wish to avail of that service, or choose to opt for a programme that does not offer that service. Alternatively, you may look at other programmes which offer a similar service at no charge.



My has cut the Marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). Since my home is linked to the benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR), does this mean my rate will not decrease? Should I change to MCLR? Is there a charge for this? Should I wait until the end of the year to do it?



MCLR is applicable only on those home loans which are sanctioned on or after April 1, 2016, with a floating rate of interest. Therefore, a cut in MCLR (or a reset in MCLR) would not decrease the interest rate of home loans which are linked to BPLR or the base rate. Customers whose home loans are linked to BPLR or base rate can switch their home loans to MCLR. If a customer wants to switch, he can do so by paying switch fees and by signing a Supplementary Agreement.



What is the difference between an overdraft and a against fixed deposit (FD)? Which is better in case I want funds in an emergency?



Both against FD and overdraft against FD are secured loans where client borrows against a FD kept as a collateral with the against FD is generally a term whereas overdraft against FD is an overdraft facility which is taken against FDs held with the Overdraft facility is always preferable, compared to a term An overdraft facility is a hassle-free credit facility/line where a customer can utilise the fund at any given point of time. Unlike a term where a customer has to pay fixed installment, for overdraft the customer pays the interest only on utilisation. This offers great flexibility to the customer.



