Taxpayers get relief for income mismatch

In a major relief to individual taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that the provisions of Section 143(1)(a)(vi) would not be invoked to issue intimation for any mismatches between the income and deduction in Form 16/16A and Form 26AS. This circular provides relief to individual taxpayers who did not report some of their permitted deductions to their employer while making their annual tax declarations for the purpose of Form 16 or claim certain other permitted deductions while reporting income from house property, income from other sources, etc. ...