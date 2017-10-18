Taxpayers get relief for income mismatch

In a major relief to individual taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that the provisions of Section 143(1)(a)(vi) would not be invoked to issue intimation for any mismatches between the income and deduction in Form 16/16A and Form 26AS. This circular provides relief to individual taxpayers who did not report some of their permitted deductions to their employer while making their annual tax declarations for the purpose of Form 16 or claim certain other permitted deductions while reporting income from house property, income from other sources, etc. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?