Technology and you

Some investments are cheaper and transactions are easier when done digitally

Some investments are cheaper and transactions are easier when done digitally

Technology has come to the aid of savers and investors in many ways. One stark example is reduction in costs, and consequently, improvement in returns. For example, buying mutual funds (MFs) through the direct plan route by going to the fund house’s website can save you over 100 basis points in terms of costs vis-a-vis a regular plan. And over the years, this over 100-basis point difference can lead to substantially higher returns. If you have invested a lump-sum amount of Rs 1 lakh in an equity scheme returning 10 per cent annually, a direct plan investor would make Rs 1.46 ...

Priya Nair