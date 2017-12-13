The rebalancing act for 2018

As 2017 draws to a close, investors need to take time out to review their portfolios. The winning asset class changes from one year to the next.

The one that performed very well in the past year would have also become expensive, and hence riskier, making it imperative that you book profits in it and invest in asset classes that have underperformed. This year you need to shift money from equities to fixed-income and gold. Equities: Reduce allocation to equities but only to the pre-decided level as there is strong possibility of a turnaround in earnings as economic ...