Time to make tax-saving declaration: Don't buy any product in a hurry

At the start of the financial year, employees declare their intention to make investments or save in instruments that would give them tax benefits. Based on this declaration, the company pays the monthly salary, taking those deductions into account. This is the time of the year when the human resource department will seek all the documentation of these promised investments. And, if you haven’t made those investments, get ready for significant salary cuts in the last quarter of the financial year (January-March). However, don’t buy any product in haste. ...