Tipping Point: Are mutual fund expense ratios in India high?

Apparently yes. According to a global survey by Morningstar of fund investor experience, India ranks below-average on fees and expenses. Expense ratios in India are based on asset slabs. When a fund's assets under management are small, Sebi allows it to charge a higher expense ratio. As fund size grows, the expense ratio falls. Should you be worried? A lower expense ratio means more money in the investor's pocket. Fund returns can fluctuate from positive to negative, but the expense ratio remains the same every year. If you are worried, shift to a ...