Tipping Point: Do mutual funds also have to be linked with Aadhaar?

Do mutual funds also have to be linked with Aadhaar? Yes, after your PAN, bank account and phone number, now your mutual fund account too has to be linked to Aadhaar. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has informed fund houses that no new folios can be opened after January 1, 2018 unless Aadhaar is provided. Fund houses have been also asked to link all existing folios with Aadhaar by December 31, 2017. Unless this is done, existing investors will not be able to make fresh investments. How can I link my fund folio with Aadhaar? You can ...