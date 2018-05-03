Tipping Point: Exchange-traded fund based on the S&P BSE 500 index

What is special about an exchange-traded fund based on the S&P BSE 500 index? ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on the S&P BSE 500 index on Wednesday. The interesting point about this is that it allows to simplify your equity investments to the extreme. Invest in it and you get exposure to a substantial portion of the market.

It is a good product for beginners. It’s advisable for them to invest in a passive fund first, and get accustomed to the volatility of equities, before graduating to an active fund. Should you invest in it? Not so ...