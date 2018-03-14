Tipping Point: Has your fund changed its name recently? Read why

Indiabulls Monthly Income Plan’s name was changed to Indiabulls Savings Income Fund. As Sebi's norms for classification of funds kick in, fund houses will make many changes to their schemes. Some will involve only a change of name, while others may also entail a change of character.

While the former is an inconsequential change, the latter may require some action on your part. How should you react to this development? In the above-mentioned case, the fund's character has changed. A monthly income plan is predominantly a debt fund with a small sliver of ...