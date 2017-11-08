Tipping Point: Should I think of shifting my home loan?

Should I think of shifting my home loan? Yes, this should be an ongoing exercise. Every year or so, you should evaluate whether the interest rate you are paying on your home loan is much higher than the best rate available in the market. If the difference is 50 basis points or more, thinking of shifting, especially if you are early in your loan tenure. With public sector banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda announcing reduction in loan rates, this is a good time to check where you stand. How should I go about this? First, check with the new bank whether ...