Tipping Point: Ways in which you should look at mutual fund returns

How should you look at fund returns? You can look at the returns of your mutual funds in many ways: Trailing returns, calendar year-wise returns and risk-adjusted returns. Which of these measures is better? Each of these measures has its own pros and cons.

Trailing returns (one-year, three-year returns), the most widely available measure, suffers from the weakness that if returns in the near past have been good, the longer-term returns will also look good. So, if the markets experienced a bull run over the past one year, the three- and five-year returns will also ...