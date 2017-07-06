Tipping Point: What are coupon rate, yield and yield to maturity?

When a is issued, the issuer promises to pay some interest each year, called the coupon. Total interest paid by the in a year as a percentage of its face or par value is the coupon rate. The yield (or current yield) is the total earnings from the divided by its current market price. There's an inverse relationship between a bond's yield and its market price.

The yield-to- (YTM) is the return a investor would earn if he buys it today at its market price and holds it until its

How are these measures different?

The coupon rate tells you how attractive a is at launch. The other two measures tell you how attractive it is if you are going to purchase it from the secondary market.