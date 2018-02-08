Tipping point: What are flash crashes and why do they occur?

What is a flash crash? A flash crash is a very rapid, deep and volatile fall in prices of stocks within an extremely short period. On Monday, when US stocks witnessed a sudden plunge, many experts called it a ‘flash crash’. Even in India, a flash crash has happened a few times.

In October 2012, the market plunged 15.5 per cent within a few minutes causing havoc amid investors. Why do flash crashes occur? A flash crash, usually, happens due algorithmic trades and high-frequency trades. In such situations, computers with a pre-programmed ...