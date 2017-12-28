Tipping Point: What is a paid-up insurance policy?

A paid-up policy is one that requires no further premium payments and continues to provide benefits till maturity. The paid-up option helps insured keep their policies in force with reduced benefits and thus they don't lose much.

Once an insurance plan acquires a surrender value, it can be converted to a paid-up policy. In traditional plans, an insured can convert to the paid-up option after two-three years and for a unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip), it can be done after mandatory five-year lock-in period. Many convert Ulips as well, if they are underperforming. How is paid-up ...