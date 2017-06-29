TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PF » News » Others

What ails National Pension System?
Business Standard

Tipping Point: What is margin of safety?

By investing in stocks that offer margin of safety, investors try to increase chances of returns

Business Standard 

A concept wherein an investor only buys a stock when its current market price is below its intrinsic value. These investors believe a stock has a certain price that is right when it is neither over- nor under-valued.
 
By investing only in stocks that offer a margin of safety, investors try to increase their chances of earning decent returns.


 
How would you know whether a stock offers a margin of safety? 
 
Some investors use the discounted cash flow approach to calculate intrinsic value of a stock, and then compare it with the current price. Others make use of relative valuation approaches. They compare the current price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) or price-to-book value (P/BV) of the stock with long-term averages, or compare the PE or P/BV of a stock with that of peers to decide if it offers a margin of safety.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tipping Point: What is margin of safety?

By investing in stocks that offer margin of safety, investors try to increase chances of returns

By investing in stocks that offer margin of safety, investors try to increase chances of returns A concept wherein an investor only buys a stock when its current market price is below its intrinsic value. These investors believe a stock has a certain price that is right when it is neither over- nor under-valued.
 
By investing only in stocks that offer a margin of safety, investors try to increase their chances of earning decent returns.
 
How would you know whether a stock offers a margin of safety? 
 
Some investors use the discounted cash flow approach to calculate intrinsic value of a stock, and then compare it with the current price. Others make use of relative valuation approaches. They compare the current price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) or price-to-book value (P/BV) of the stock with long-term averages, or compare the PE or P/BV of a stock with that of peers to decide if it offers a margin of safety.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Tipping Point: What is margin of safety?

By investing in stocks that offer margin of safety, investors try to increase chances of returns

A concept wherein an investor only buys a stock when its current market price is below its intrinsic value. These investors believe a stock has a certain price that is right when it is neither over- nor under-valued.
 
By investing only in stocks that offer a margin of safety, investors try to increase their chances of earning decent returns.
 
How would you know whether a stock offers a margin of safety? 
 
Some investors use the discounted cash flow approach to calculate intrinsic value of a stock, and then compare it with the current price. Others make use of relative valuation approaches. They compare the current price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) or price-to-book value (P/BV) of the stock with long-term averages, or compare the PE or P/BV of a stock with that of peers to decide if it offers a margin of safety.

image
Business Standard
177 22