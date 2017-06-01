Tipping Point: What is MCLR?

If you took a home loan after April 2016, it would be linked to a benchmark called MCLR

If you took a home loan after April 2016, it would be linked to a benchmark called MCLR

If you took a home loan after April 2016, it would be linked to a benchmark called the marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR). Earlier, home loan rates were linked to the base rate. MCLR is determined based on four criterion: marginal cost of funds, negative carry on account of cash reserve ratio (CRR), operating costs, and tenure premium. Marginal cost of funds depends on the bank’s deposit rates, borrowing costs, and return on net worth. Operating cost includes things like cost incurred in raising funds. Tenure premium means that longer period loans attract a higher rate. Your ...

Business Standard