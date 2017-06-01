Tipping Point: What is MCLR?

If you took a home loan after April 2016, it would be linked to a benchmark called the marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR). Earlier, home loan rates were linked to the base rate. MCLR is determined based on four criterion: marginal cost of funds, negative carry on account of cash reserve ratio (CRR), operating costs, and tenure premium. Marginal cost of funds depends on the bank’s deposit rates, borrowing costs, and return on net worth. Operating cost includes things like cost incurred in raising funds. Tenure premium means that longer period loans attract a higher rate. Your ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?