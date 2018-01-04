Tipping point: What is turnover ratio?

Turnover ratio is the percentage of a mutual fund's holdings that have been replaced within a given year. A turnover ratio of 100 per cent indicates that the fund manager has changed his entire portfolio once in the year; 200 per cent indicates he has changed his entire portfolio twice in a year; while 50 per cent indicates he has changed it once in two years.

What does this mean for investors? A higher turnover ratio means that the fund manager engages in more buying and selling. Sometimes a fund manager may be able to produce good returns with this approach. But there ...