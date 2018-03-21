Tipping Point: When should you take multi-trip travel insurance?

When should you take multi-trip travel insurance? Other than frequent travellers, if you holiday with your family abroad two-three times a year, annual multi-trip travel (AMT) insurance will work out to be cheaper than buying a policy every time you travel. The premium varies, depending on the number of days a traveller stays abroad.

Some insurers may impose a 30-day limit for each trip. What are the exclusions in an AMT? The features offered in AMT travel insurance are the same as those provided in one-time travel insurance plans. It may not cover pre-existing ...