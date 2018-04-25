Tipping Point: Why are employers looking at candidates' credit reports?

According to a study by Society for Human Resource Management, it is becoming a common practice for employers to look up candidates' credit reports before hiring them. The practice is catching on especially within the financial services sector and the information technology sector.

Employers are doing so because they believe that a poor credit report reflects a lack of discipline and inability to manage his personal affairs properly. They also fear that a person who is constantly worried about his debt situation is unlikely to focus 100 per cent on his job. ...