Total return index is a more transparent benchmark

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund announced recently that all its active equity funds will be benchmarked against total return indices. So far, only Quantum Mutual Fund benchmarked its equity funds against a total return index. Their use is widespread in developed markets. Experts say that using total return indices as benchmarks is a more transparent way of showcasing fund performance. Most equity funds in India are benchmarked against price-return indices. The Nifty, Sensex and most other indices we come across are price-return indices. "Price indices are designed to track ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?