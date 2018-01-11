Traditional insurance plans saw higher growth in premium than Ulips in FY18

Even as stock markets went up in 2016-17, insurance policyholders remained conservative and looked at traditional plans rather than unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai's) Annual Report 2016-17, traditional products registered growth of 14.24 per cent in premium in 2016-17 compared to 2015-16.

In comparison, the growth in premium from Ulips products was 12.70 per cent for the same period. Officials in the insurance industry said that attraction towards traditional plans has improved only due ...