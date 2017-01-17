Transfer insurance in your name as soon as you buy a used car

When you buy a used vehicle, make sure that the insurance is also transferred in your name as soon as you complete vehicle registration with the regional transport office (RTO).
Recently, the Pune district consumer court has ruled that an insurance company has the right to reject a claim if the new owner of a car fails to transfer the policy in his name from the previous one.
A Pune-resident purchased a used car that met with an accident. While the car was transferred in his name, the insurance policy was not. He approached the authorised centre, which quoted him around Rs 1.4 lakh for repairs. But when he lodged a claim with the insurer, the claim was rejected.
The new owner approached the consumer forum and argued that because his name was entered in the RTO record as the new owner, it should be presumed that the insurance policy was also transferred in his name. But the forum ruled in favour of the insurer.
"According to the regulations, an insurance company is liable to pay only third party damages even if the policy is not transferred in the name of the new owner. But the insurer can reject claims if they are not lodged by a third party," says Jehangir Gai, a consumer lawyer.
An auto insurance has two coverage - it covers the car for damages and also if there are any third party damages. The later could be damage to property or payment to a victim (or family) that suffers injury or dies in an accident. If you have not transferred the policy after buying a used car, the insurer has the right to reject claim which pertains to vehicle damage but they need to settle cases where a property is damaged or another person suffers injury or death.
"The Supreme Court has ruled that once paid, the insurance company is free to recover the money from the new owner," says Gai.
Once you buy a used vehicle, the first thing to do is apply to the RTO to get the certificate of registration transferred in your name. After that, the new owner has 14 days to transfer the insurance in his name. If it's not done within the stipulated time, then the insurer can reject vehicle damage claims.
To transfer the insurance, you can either approach the existing company along with the vehicle documents or opt for buying a new policy. If you approach the existing owner, the transfer will be free of cost and you would get the accrued benefits such as a no-claim bonus.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU