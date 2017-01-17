Transfer insurance in your name as soon as you buy a used car

When you buy a used vehicle, make sure that the is also transferred in your name as soon as you complete registration with the regional transport office (RTO).

Recently, the Pune district consumer court has ruled that an company has the right to reject a claim if the new owner of a fails to transfer the policy in his name from the previous one.

A Pune-resident purchased a used that met with an accident. While the was transferred in his name, the policy was not. He approached the authorised centre, which quoted him around Rs 1.4 lakh for repairs. But when he lodged a claim with the insurer, the claim was rejected.

The new owner approached the and argued that because his name was entered in the record as the new owner, it should be presumed that the policy was also transferred in his name. But the forum ruled in favour of the insurer.

"According to the regulations, an company is liable to pay only third party damages even if the policy is not transferred in the name of the new owner. But the insurer can reject claims if they are not lodged by a third party," says Jehangir Gai, a consumer lawyer.

An auto has two coverage - it covers the for damages and also if there are any third party damages. The later could be damage to property or payment to a victim (or family) that suffers injury or dies in an accident. If you have not transferred the policy after buying a used car, the insurer has the right to reject claim which pertains to damage but they need to settle cases where a property is damaged or another person suffers injury or death.

"The Supreme Court has ruled that once paid, the company is free to recover the money from the new owner," says Gai.

Once you buy a used vehicle, the first thing to do is apply to the to get the certificate of registration transferred in your name. After that, the new owner has 14 days to transfer the in his name. If it's not done within the stipulated time, then the insurer can reject damage claims.

To transfer the insurance, you can either approach the existing company along with the documents or opt for buying a new policy. If you approach the existing owner, the transfer will be free of cost and you would get the accrued benefits such as a no-claim bonus.