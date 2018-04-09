US-China trade war: Move 10% of your portfolio to the yellow metal

The equity markets are under pressure, with the Nifty down 1.89 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 50 down 5.30 per cent year to date (YTD). The slowdown in real estate continues. The volatility in yields has caused the returns of debt funds to see-saw in recent months.

One option that investors need to include in their portfolio to provide balance to it is gold, which is up 4.26 per cent YTD. The bull market in gold started in 2002 and continued till 2012. From 2013 to 2015, the yellow metal gave negative returns. Thereafter, there was a mild improvement in returns (11.23 per cent in ...