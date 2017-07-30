Use DigiLocker to upload, share and validate documents

When applying for a bank loan or for college admissions today, you have to submit multiple copies of your income tax (I-T) certificate, marksheet, migration certificates, passport, etc. Many a time the original documents get damaged. There is also a fear of tampering if the documents go through unknown people. These issues can be solved using the DigiLocker. This is a service provided by the Government of India for issuing and storing documents in digital form. Using this facility, individuals can access documents issued by various government agencies, upload documents, self-attest ...