Want to buy a house? You can save 5% with this new home loan

Axis Bank’s new home loan product — Shubh Aarambh — can help borrowers save up to five per cent of the total payment, including principal and interest, considering the interest rate is fixed at 8.35 per cent for the entire tenure of 20 years. “We wanted to target the affordable housing segment and that’s why the cap on the loan amount. The property price does not matter,” says Jagdeep Mallareddy, head–retail lending, Axis Bank. Mallareddy says the benefit is given at the end of each milestone year. The good part is that ...