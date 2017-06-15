What fund managers bought and sold in May

made substantial churn to their stock holdings amid strong momentum in the stock markets and robust inflows into schemes. An analysis of buying and selling pattern of fund managers for the month of May, show preferring financial companies, with and emerging as prominent buys. Money managers also indulged in bargain-hunting of pharma stocks, buying into counters such as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddys and Aurobindo Pharma. On the other hand, that saw profit-taking by fund managers include Indian Oil, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Godrej Consumer, Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever. The selling comes after a sharp run up in most of these this year. Meanwhile, cash levels at equity inched up to 6.46 per cent, or Rs 36,300 crore at the end of May.



Source: Edelweiss Fund Insight