What will be the place of supply in case of an auction sale under GST law?

What is the last date for filing of Form GST TRAN-1? Can the TRAN 1 be filed after the due date with late fees? The last date for filing was December 27. There is no option under goods and services tax (GST) law to file Form GST TRAN-1 after the due date.

I am a job worker with annual turnover of Rs 900,000. Do I need to obtain registration under GST law and discharge GST liabilities? Service provided by a job worker is considered ‘supply’ under GST. Accordingly, a job worker is required to obtain registration if his aggregate turnover exceeds ...