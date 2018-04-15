When taking auto loan, consider various charges; here're car loan options

Compare lenders on parameters like interest cost, prepayment and foreclosure charge before making a choice:
- Check the loan amount you are eligible for with different financiers
- Check the percentage of cost of car they will finance. Put down at least 20 per cent out of your own pocket
- Check whether the 80 per cent or so that will be financed will be a percentage of the ex-showroom price or on-road price
- Compare the interest rates of different lenders. The bank with which you have an existing relationship could offer you the best rate
- Besides interest rate, compare other charges: processing fee, foreclosure charge, part-prepayment charge, and so on
- Since many tend to prepay loans, go with a lender that levies lower prepayment and foreclosure charge
- Tenure can range from one-seven years. Longer tenure means lower EMI, but also means higher overall interest cost
- Ensure that the sum total of all your EMIs does not exceed 35 per cent of your net salary
- After you have paid up the loan, the lender gives a no objection certificate that is valid for three months. Submit a copy to the insurer for change of name in insurance, and to the RTO to get a new registration certificate issued in your name
