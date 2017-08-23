Where there is a will, there is a dispute

All of us have read about the travails of Vijaypat Singhania who was a leading industrialist till a decade ago. He relinquished control of his business empire to his son and is now publicly repenting the fact. It is not known why he transferred his shares in the company during his life time itself. Probably, he must have considered all options and taken legal advice before he relinquished both the control of his business empire, as well as his shareholding to his son. I had a client come in to my office (let’s just call him Aditya) who specifically raised this issue. ...