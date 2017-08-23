Where there is a will, there is a dispute

All of us have read about the travails of Vijaypat Singhania who was a leading industrialist till a decade ago. He relinquished control of his business empire to his son and is now publicly repenting the fact. It is not known why he transferred his shares in the company during his life time itself. Probably, he must have considered all options and taken legal advice before he relinquished both the control of his business empire, as well as his shareholding to his son. I had a client come in to my office (let’s just call him Aditya) who specifically raised this issue. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?