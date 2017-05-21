TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PF » News » Insurance

More debt will cool down your portfolio
Business Standard

Who has the best persistency ratio?

When customers allow policies to lapse after paying premium for couple of years, they suffer losses

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Persistency ratio, which tells you what percentage of an insurer’s policies are still in force after a certain period of time, such as one, three or five years, is a criterion you should definitely look up when choosing your life insurer. This data gives you an idea of whether policyholders are retaining their policies with the insurer or exiting it after a few years   After five years, only one insurer, IDBI Federal Life, was able to retain more than half the policies it had sold to customers A median level of 28 per cent for five-year persistency indicates half ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Who has the best persistency ratio?

When customers allow policies to lapse after paying premium for couple of years, they suffer losses

When customers allow policies to lapse after paying premium for couple of years, they suffer losses Persistency ratio, which tells you what percentage of an insurer’s policies are still in force after a certain period of time, such as one, three or five years, is a criterion you should definitely look up when choosing your life insurer. This data gives you an idea of whether policyholders are retaining their policies with the insurer or exiting it after a few years   After five years, only one insurer, IDBI Federal Life, was able to retain more than half the policies it had sold to customers A median level of 28 per cent for five-year persistency indicates half ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Who has the best persistency ratio?

When customers allow policies to lapse after paying premium for couple of years, they suffer losses

Persistency ratio, which tells you what percentage of an insurer’s policies are still in force after a certain period of time, such as one, three or five years, is a criterion you should definitely look up when choosing your life insurer. This data gives you an idea of whether policyholders are retaining their policies with the insurer or exiting it after a few years   After five years, only one insurer, IDBI Federal Life, was able to retain more than half the policies it had sold to customers A median level of 28 per cent for five-year persistency indicates half ...

image
Business Standard
177 22