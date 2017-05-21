Who has the best persistency ratio?

When customers allow policies to lapse after paying premium for couple of years, they suffer losses

When customers allow policies to lapse after paying premium for couple of years, they suffer losses

Persistency ratio, which tells you what percentage of an insurer’s policies are still in force after a certain period of time, such as one, three or five years, is a criterion you should definitely look up when choosing your life insurer. This data gives you an idea of whether policyholders are retaining their policies with the insurer or exiting it after a few years After five years, only one insurer, IDBI Federal Life, was able to retain more than half the policies it had sold to customers A median level of 28 per cent for five-year persistency indicates half ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh