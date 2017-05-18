TRENDING ON BS
Who owns Rs 9-lakh-cr EPFO corpus?

Even latest guidelines allowing usage for EPFO money to buy property is riddled with complications

Harsh Roongta 

Very few people are aware that you are allowed to withdraw money from your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account to pay for the purchase of a house property or for repaying a home loan. It’s such a well-kept secret that even well-heeled financial planners aren’t aware of it.  The reason: The current EPF Act was framed in 1952 (as a successor to a 1925 Act inherited from the British) with noble intentions. It used the might of the mai baap sarkar to force employers to contribute an “additional” amount of money, over and above the wages paid to the ...

