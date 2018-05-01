Why disclosing pre-existing diseases to your health insurers pays

Incorrect disclosure is the chief reason for repudiation of health insurance claims. A complete disclosure of pre-existing diseases and your family's history of ailments is essential at the time of buying a policy as it enables the insurer to understand the nature of risk it is undertaking, and hence arrive at the correct premium.

If knowingly or unknowingly, you don't make correct disclosures, you could be denied a claim in your hour of need. According to Jyoti Punja, chief customer officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance, "If the policyholder makes the disclosures upfront ...