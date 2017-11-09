Why it pays to pay your taxes

The income-tax (I-T) department has proposed monetary rewards for honest taxpayers depending on the tax paid by them. If implemented, this unprecedented initiative by the government will connect with honest taxpayers who play a vital role in nation building. According to the proposal, the reward will be for taxpayers who are consistent in filing returns and have no outstanding tax liabilities. However, if a taxpayer defaults in the future, the tax department will deduct the amount from his refund with interest. The quantum of the reward will depend on the amount ...