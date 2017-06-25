Will we be required to reverse input credit under the new tax regime?

I am a freelance software developer with an annual turnover of Rs 22 lakh and Rs 26 lakh in the past two years. As a freelancer, how will be charged to me? There are two more people who work with me but all the billing is done in my name.



As a freelance software developer having a turnover of over Rs 10 lakh during the previous year, I understand that you would currently be having a service registration. Under the law, any person who is registered immediately preceding the date of implementation is mandatorily required to obtain registration. Accordingly, you should be required to obtain registration.





For any goods/services you procure from a supplier registered under law, the latter will charge either Central (CGST) and State (SGST) or Integrated (IGST), depending upon whether the transaction qualifies as an inter-state or within the state transaction. The rate for such goods/ services would be, as in the schedule released by the government.

You should be eligible to claim the input credit on such charged, so long as the procurements have been made against your registration number and such procurements in furtherance of business (barring certain specific procurements for which credit is restricted). Your eligibility to claim credit would also be subject to the vendor undertaking correct compliances.



We supply goods under a scheme where the customer is allowed free goods of certain quantity if he buys a minimum quantity over a period of two months. In order to not lose revenue, we charge the fully-agreed amount and free goods sold as part of the scheme are billed at to account for stock. Will we be required to reverse input credit under the regime?



The regime envisages liberal credit provisions. As per such provisions, any expense incurred in the course or furtherance of business should be available as input credit, unless a specific exclusion is prescribed.



There is no specific restriction under law that requires a person to reverse, the credit for goods supplied free of charge, except if these are supplied as gifts or samples.



In your transaction, the goods being supplied cannot be regarded as gifts (considering that free goods are subject to purchase of specified quantity of goods) or samples.



Considering the aforesaid, in absence of any specific restriction, you should be entitled to claim credit on the goods being supplied, even if no separate consideration is charged for the same.

