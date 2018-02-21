With March-end approaching, here are last minute tax tips for the laggards

With March-end being a few weeks away, you are running against a tight deadline to do your annual tax planning. But there are also strong chances of making blunders, if you rush to buy investment or insurance products. The most common mistake that individuals make is to get into a product that requires recurring investments in subsequent years.

The consequences: Your financial planning can go for a toss. Last year Chandan Kumar, a school teacher, invested in a traditional insurance plan in haste. But later he realised that the post-tax returns from the policy are much lower than ...