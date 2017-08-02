With NPCI's Bharat Bill Payment System paying bills won't be a headache

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s recent approval to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to commercialise the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) means you would soon be able to make payments to all utility providers, buy/service investment products, and even pay municipal corporations without having to log on to their respective websites. And it could be more cost effective as well. “The biller is likely to absorb the cost of such transactions. But if the customer opts for payment through an agent using cash or cheque, there will be a nominal fee, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?