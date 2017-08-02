With NPCI's Bharat Bill Payment System paying bills won't be a headache

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s recent approval to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to commercialise the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) means you would soon be able to make payments to all utility providers, buy/service investment products, and even pay municipal corporations without having to log on to their respective websites. And it could be more cost effective as well. “The biller is likely to absorb the cost of such transactions. But if the customer opts for payment through an agent using cash or cheque, there will be a nominal fee, ...