TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PF » News » Investments

File revised tax returns within stipulated timeline
Business Standard

You can make handsome profits from share buybacks; here is how

Before participating, consider company's long-term prospects, premium offered and acceptance ratio

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Since the beginning of April 2016, 69 companies have proposed or undertaken buybacks of shares worth Rs 58,592 crore (see table). Currently Engineers India has announced one worth Rs 658.8 crore. Information technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCL Technologies have been at the forefront. In Union Budget 2016, the government changed the norm for taxation of dividend. Since then,  buybacks have become the preferred route through which companies try to reward their shareholders. Investors need to learn how to decide whether to participate in a ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

You can make handsome profits from share buybacks; here is how

Before participating, consider company's long-term prospects, premium offered and acceptance ratio

Before participating, consider company's long-term prospects, premium offered and acceptance ratio Since the beginning of April 2016, 69 companies have proposed or undertaken buybacks of shares worth Rs 58,592 crore (see table). Currently Engineers India has announced one worth Rs 658.8 crore. Information technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCL Technologies have been at the forefront. In Union Budget 2016, the government changed the norm for taxation of dividend. Since then,  buybacks have become the preferred route through which companies try to reward their shareholders. Investors need to learn how to decide whether to participate in a ... image
Business Standard
177 22

You can make handsome profits from share buybacks; here is how

Before participating, consider company's long-term prospects, premium offered and acceptance ratio

Since the beginning of April 2016, 69 companies have proposed or undertaken buybacks of shares worth Rs 58,592 crore (see table). Currently Engineers India has announced one worth Rs 658.8 crore. Information technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCL Technologies have been at the forefront. In Union Budget 2016, the government changed the norm for taxation of dividend. Since then,  buybacks have become the preferred route through which companies try to reward their shareholders. Investors need to learn how to decide whether to participate in a ...

image
Business Standard
177 22