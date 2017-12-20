You can't be too careful with financial apps

With digitisation becoming the buzzword in financial transactions, individuals need to be more careful while dealing with apps.

Recently, audit and consultancy firm PwC India, while assisting the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with security, came across unauthorised Aadhaar apps that seek user sensitive information which can be misused. There are many unauthorised apps of Employee Provident Fund Organisation and Unified Payment Interface that pose serious threat to your finances because they can sell your details to hackers or even worse, can use the ...