Your Money: Bet on shorter duration debt funds

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) choosing not to cut interest rates, and more significantly, moving from an accommodative to a neutral stance, debt fund should move the bulk of their to short and medium duration funds, if they have not done so already.

According to experts, the apex bank did not cut interest rates because its focus has now shifted to ensuring macro-economic stability. "The is now focusing on achieving 4% consumer price index ( CPI) inflation on a durable basis, hence it couldn't have cut rates," says Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income, IDFC Asset Management. Adds Bekxy Kuriakose, head–fixed Income, Principal Pnb Asset Management: " While in the previous policy review the concern was about sticky core inflation and global uncertainty, this time concern has been expressed about rising fuel and base metal prices as well as dollar strength which can feed into imported inflation."

The surprise for most experts in the was the shift in stance from accommodative to neutral. "In practical terms, the shift in stance means that after a sizable cycle, the is now signalling a long pause. The next move after the pause, whenever it happens, may not necessarily be a cut," says Choudhary. Kuriakose does not expect any further rate cuts in this calendar year.

For investors, this means that they should move the bulk of their debt fund into short and medium term funds with an average duration not exceeding three-four years. They may also invest in dynamic funds, provided those funds are truly actively managed. This means that the fund manager should have a track record of changing his strategy with changing market dynamics.

Experts say that a truly actively managed fund would have already positioned itself at the shorter end of the rate curve, given that there were enough indications even before the that we are close to the end of the cycle.

If you have a very low-risk profile, the bulk of your allocation should be to short-term and medium-term funds with conservative credit quality. For such investors, the funds should invest almost 100% in triple-A papers.

If you can take some risk, 10-20% of your allocation may be in credit opportunity funds with a moderate risk profile. Avoid the ones with an aggressive risk profile having papers with very low credit quality.



An investor with a higher risk profile may have a 30% allocation to dynamic funds, 20% to credit opportunity funds, and the balance in triple-A short-term funds.