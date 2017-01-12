Your Money: Betting on the energy sector

The next tranche of CPSE ETF could be a good opportunity for investors who like sectoral bets

The next tranche of CPSE ETF could be a good opportunity for investors who like sectoral bets

The government will soon be launching the second tranche of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) fund to divest stake in its 10 Maharatna and Navratna. Going by the performance of the existing CPSE exchange-traded fund (ETF), this seems lucrative. It has outperformed most equity funds with returns of 25 per cent in the past one year. Its own benchmark Nifty CPSE is up 23 per cent whereas Nifty 50 has returned just 11 per cent. If an individual has been investing Rs 1,000 every month since its launch until now, he would have made 9.3 per cent returns. On an investment of Rs ...

Tinesh Bhasin