Your Money: Betting on the energy sector

The government will soon be launching the second tranche of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) fund to divest stake in its 10 Maharatna and Navratna. Going by the performance of the existing CPSE exchange-traded fund (ETF), this seems lucrative. It has outperformed most equity funds with returns of 25 per cent in the past one year. Its own benchmark Nifty CPSE is up 23 per cent whereas Nifty 50 has returned just 11 per cent. If an individual has been investing Rs 1,000 every month since its launch until now, he would have made 9.3 per cent returns. On an investment of Rs ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?