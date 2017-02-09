Your Money: E-filers should check account for tax notice

Due to erroneous reporting by banks, there could be a notice sent to you

Due to erroneous reporting by banks, there could be a notice sent to you

If you have a Permanent Account Number, or PAN, log into your income tax e-filing account and check if there’s a notice. There are chances that due to erroneous reporting by banks, there could be a notice sent to you. This is possible even if you have not deposited demonetised notes or have deposited a small amount. The income tax department has initiated Operation Clean Money to scrutinise deposits made between November 9 and December 20. Using data analytics, authorities have identified around 1.8 million cases where cash transactions do not appear to be in line with the ...

Tinesh Bhasin