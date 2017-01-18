Your Money: Get ready to pay more for your holiday

From January 22, service tax on tour operators has been doubled

From January 22, service tax on tour operators has been doubled

If you are planning a holiday this summer and are considering to book a holiday package, pay the entire amount before January 22. After that, you will have to pay higher service tax. If you have booked a holiday package, but paid only the deposit amount or part of the amount, you will be charged the higher service tax while paying the final installment, if you pay after January 22. With effect from January 22, 2017, the service tax applicable on tour operators will increase. Currently, tour operators have to pay tax on 30 per cent of the invoice amount. Under the revised rule, the ...

Priya Nair