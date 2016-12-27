Your Money: Central govt staff can now choose fund managers

Employees can opt for equity allocation they want, will need to review their portfolio once a year

Central government employees will soon be able to choose their pension fund manager and decide on their asset allocation within the National Pension System (NPS). At present, their funds are invested in a single scheme (central government plan), where the maximum equity allocation allowed is 15%. This change of rule will mean both greater choice and greater responsibility for government employees. The current players At present, there are seven pension fund managers (soon to be nine) in NPS. While all seven provide fund management to ordinary citizens, the ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh