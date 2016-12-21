Your Money: Opt for mid-caps in defensive sector

Large-cap companies in pharma and IT sectors are facing growth slowdown

Once darlings of investors who wanted at stable returns, the pharmaceuticals and information technology (IT) companies have been among the worst performers this year. For the first time in the past five years that these defensives have negative returns. The S&P BSE Healthcare has negative returns of 12 per cent since the beginning of the calendar year and the S&P IT is down 9 per cent. But whenever these sectors did not perform well in any year; they turned around aggressively. In 2011, BSE Healthcare and BSE IT indices had negative returns of 14 per cent and 18 per cent ...

Tinesh Bhasin