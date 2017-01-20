Your Money: Stick to your MF distributor

Shifting to a registered advisor may not necessarily ensure protection from mis-selling

If the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) acts on its proposal that no mutual fund (MF) distributor should advise investors before becoming a registered investment advisor (RIA), things would get trickier for investors who have been relying on distributors for a long time. To separate sales from investment advice, the market regulator has proposed that only RIAs offer advice to investors. And, despite protest and representations from different segments of the financial sector, Sebi has not budged. So, should you shift to an RIA? While investing through registered ...

Tinesh Bhasin