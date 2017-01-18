Your Money: Transfer insurance when buying old vehicles

If you are planning to buy a second-hand vehicle, here’s a tip: Transfer the old policy in your name or buy a new one immediately. This is the first step you should take to ensure that the is covered. This can be done even if the is not transferred in your name. All you need is a proof — receipt from the regional transport office (RTO) — that your application for transfer of registration certificate is in process.

Recently, the Pune district ruled that an company can reject a claim if the new owner of a had not transferred the old policy in his name.

A Pune-resident purchased a used that met with an two months later. While the was registered in his name, he had not transferred the old policy nor bought a new one. He approached the authorised centre, which quoted Rs 1.44 lakh for repairs. But when he lodged a claim with the insurer (Bajaj Allianz GIC), the claim was rejected. The new owner approached the and argued that because the was in his name, it should be deemed that the policy was also transferred. But the forum ruled in favour of the insurer.

A consumer lawyer said: “According to regulations, an company is liable to pay only third-party damages even if the policy is not transferred in the name of the new owner. But the insurer can reject own damages.”

An auto coverage has two parts – it covers the and also any damage caused to a third party by the driver. The later could be damage to property or payment to an victim (or his family, in case of death). If you have not transferred the policy after buying a used car, the insurer has the right to reject claims pertaining to damage. “The new owner gets 14-day grace period to transfer the as per the law. If it’s not done within the stipulated time, then the insurer can reject damage claims,” said Neeraj Gupta, head of motor at Policybazaar.com.

But Gupta said it was best to buy a new policy than transferring an old one. Most insurers charge Rs 50 as transfer fee. There’s also a inspection. The new owner doesn’t get any no-claim bonus (NCB) benefit either. In fact, if the company had given an NCB to the previous owner, they would ask the new owner to pay for it on a pro rata basis. It means, if the NCB was Rs 4,000 and the new owner purchased the six months after the policy was issued, he would need to shell out Rs 2,000. “NCB is provided to the driver and not on the basis of the vehicle. That’s why many companies allow insured to transfer old NCB when they change their vehicle,” added Gupta.