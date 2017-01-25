Your money: Understand why a promoter is hiking stake

No one probably knows companies as well as their promoters. If they hike stake in their companies, it’s a sign that the stock could be trading below its intrinsic value. As an investor, should you look at companies where promoters have hiked their stake? “It does show an owner’s confidence in the business but it should not be the sole criterion for an investment decision — it can be a starting point. An investor needs to understand the reasons behind the promoter’s decision,” Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice-president, market and corporate affairs, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?